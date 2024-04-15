ORG Partners LLC Buys 294 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $221.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

