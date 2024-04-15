ORG Partners LLC Buys 514 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 240.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DHR opened at $239.95 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

