ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HPQ opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

