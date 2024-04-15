ORG Partners LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.11.

STZ opened at $262.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

