ORG Partners LLC Has $92,000 Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2268 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

