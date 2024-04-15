ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 347.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.