ORG Partners LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $342.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

