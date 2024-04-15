ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

