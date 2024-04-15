ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after buying an additional 80,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $60.97 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

