ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 136,978 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

