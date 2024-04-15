Orla Mining Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.60. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.71.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,735 shares of company stock worth $158,170. Company insiders own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

