Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) versus Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($4.00) -2.18 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.13) -1.51

Volatility & Risk

Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -132.37% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -57.26% -49.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 3 0 2.50

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 433.62%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 440.37%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.