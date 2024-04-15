Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.