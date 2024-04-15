Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) vs. United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -6.34 United Maritime $36.07 million 0.61 $220,000.00 -0.18 -14.00

United Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Basin Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A United Maritime -0.25% 0.02% 0.01%

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Maritime is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Basin Shipping and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Maritime beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

