Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Packaging Co. of America has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 1.540-1.540 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PKG opened at $182.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

