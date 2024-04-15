Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.74 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.