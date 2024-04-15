Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.