Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pharvaris Stock Down 1.8 %

PHVS opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

