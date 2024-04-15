Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.63.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $380.20 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Free Report

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.