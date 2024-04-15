PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

TSE PSK opened at C$27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$20.41 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

