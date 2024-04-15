Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 248,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 94,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

