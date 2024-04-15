Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issued By Wedbush

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rallybio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $2.20 on Monday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.64.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rallybio by 145.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rallybio in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 88.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 122.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 390,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

