Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $28,113,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.