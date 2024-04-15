Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

Shares of EIF opened at C$46.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.29. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

