Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. Cut by Cormark (TSE:VGC)

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$96.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on VGC

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.