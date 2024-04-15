Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMK)

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.38%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AMK opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

