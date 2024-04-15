Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

