Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Issued By Zacks Research

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE IFF opened at $83.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.