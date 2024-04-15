QuoteMedia, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QuoteMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QuoteMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for QuoteMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

Shares of QMCI stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Featured Stories

