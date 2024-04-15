RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBB opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.96. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 505,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

