RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

