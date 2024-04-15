Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Azul S.A.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZUL)

Get Azul alerts:

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Azul in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Azul Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.