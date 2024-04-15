Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Boston Properties Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BXP opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after buying an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after buying an additional 174,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
