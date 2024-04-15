Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.