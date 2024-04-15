Reviewing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) & Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and Pinelawn Cemetery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.49 billion 1.85 $551.43 million $3.63 12.74 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 16.98% -227.22% 22.13% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares H&R Block and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and Pinelawn Cemetery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H&R Block beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. The company also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, it offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

