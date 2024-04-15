Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Get Revvity alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.49 on Monday. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,301,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.