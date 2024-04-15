Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

