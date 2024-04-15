RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLI opened at $137.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

