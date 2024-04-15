Roth Capital Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.