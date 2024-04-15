Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

