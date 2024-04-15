SAP (SAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. SAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAP opened at $180.78 on Monday. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

