Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $113.15 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,012 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

