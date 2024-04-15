Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,086 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $134.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

