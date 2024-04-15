Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,882 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $63,478,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 236.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Trading Down 2.3 %

LEA stock opened at $133.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

