Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after buying an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $60.97 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

