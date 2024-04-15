Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

