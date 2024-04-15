Sapient Capital LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.67.

Shares of CHTR opened at $260.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

