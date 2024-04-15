Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

