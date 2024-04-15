Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank analyst C. Bean now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

