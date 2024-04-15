Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $44.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE SEE opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.